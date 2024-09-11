Education loan mela in Virudhunagar postponed to September 19

Education loan mela proposed to be held by al the banks in Virudhunagar on September 13 has been postponed to September 19 due to administrative reasons.

The loan mela would be held between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Collectorate, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said.

Students can apply for education loan by uploading relevant documents through Vidyalakshmi portal www.vidyalakshmi.co.in

The applicants should bring copy of the application and two copies of recently taken photographs of the applicant along with their parents, photocopy of bank passbook, income certificate, nativity certificate, community certificate, PAN card, Aadhaar card, bonfide certificate from the college, details of fee structure and other education certificates.

After scrutiny of the applications, those qualify for the loan would be given loans within 15 days after the mela.