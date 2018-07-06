“Education is a means to transform dreams into realities”

Education is a means to transform one’s dreams into realities and bring radical changes in the society, said J. Sujith Kumar, founder and managing trustee of Chennai-based Maatram Foundation.

Speaking at the college birthday of Lady Doak College (LDC), its founder’s day and inauguration of the student cabinet, which were organised together at the college on Thursday, he appealed to the students to identify their potentials, have a positive attitude, and equip themselves with proper communication skills.

Stating that any time was a good time for taking a new initiative, he urged the students to not waste any opportunity in pursuing their goals.

Christianna Singh, Principal and Secretary, LDC, asked the students to dream and dare with spiritual inspiration to pursue their ambitions and become leaders in transforming the society.

This year being the 70th year since LDC came into existence, the three functions were organised as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations happening throughout this academic year at the college.

Shanti Manuel, who served as the Principal and Secretary of the college from 1967 to 1993 and Cynthia Anandadoss, who studied in the college from 1948 to 1953, shared their memories.

Ms. Shanti Manuel spoke about her interactions with Katie Wilcox, the founder of the college