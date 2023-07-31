Education can’t be denied on economic criterion, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

July 31, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The idea of giving freebies such as uniforms, cycles, books, meals and among others to the students was to bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots and just because a person was economically weak, he or she cannot be deprived or denied of education, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu here on Monday.

Speaking at a function to distribute free bi-cycles to the students at Mallankinaru government school, in the presence of Collector V P Jayaseelan and other officials from the School Education Department, the Minister said that the objective of providing breakfast to the students by the government was to ensure that children studied in a cordial environment without hunger.

Many students, particularly, those from rural background had little scope to study beyond class X. The government hence, decided to offer quality education at the villages or in rural pockets with all infrastructural facilities at the institution and for the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving bi-cycles to the students would be a big motivation and a morale booster. Many children or their parents could not afford to buy the cycles and possessing one would show their enhanced economic levels, Mr. Jayaseelan.

The Minister said that the government provided free bus passes also to young children so that they could reach the schools on time and need not walk from their dwellings. Once they reached the high school category, they would get the cycles, he added.

About 290 free bicycles were distributed and the School Education department officials said that during the financial year 2023-24, a total of 17,681 students would get the free cycles in Virudhunagar district alone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.