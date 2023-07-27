ADVERTISEMENT

Education boosts self-confidence, says official

July 27, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A student of Government Arts College, Melur, receives degree certificate from R. Baskaran, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Government arts and science colleges were established in rural areas so that needy students from villages were not left out of the ambit of collegiate education, said Joint Director of Collegiate Education R. Baskaran here on Thursday.

Presiding over the 46th convocation ceremony of Government Arts College, Melur in Madurai district, he said, “It is an important day for a student when he becomes a graduate as he also gains self-confidence.” This day the students must remember to thank their parents, teachers, friends and well-wishers who helped them in their education journey. “Many parents would have sacrificed for their children so that they could pursue higher studies. The students should be ever grateful to them,” Mr. Baskaran said.

Quoting Subramania Bharathi, late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and others, he said the graduands should follow their good qualities, grit and determination and become responsible citizens.

The State government had spent on educational infrastructure in rural areas so that people from interior areas could make use of the facilities and come up in life. The students should pay back to the society by becoming job generators, he said.

Principal S Manimegala Devi was present.

