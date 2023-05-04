ADVERTISEMENT

Educating parents, neurotypical children on autism disorder is key, says expert

May 04, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Educating parents of autistic children and neurotypical children on autism is the first step in dealing with the disorder which is often neglected, said Rajalakshmi Kandasamy, an autism expert.

While interacting at an event organised by Madurai Group Living Foundation (MGLF) recently on dealing with autism in children, she elaborated on the need to create awareness. Noting that autism is a spectrum disorder which varies from person to person, she said early intervention, even during pregnancy and first month of the baby’s birth was necessary.

“Developmental and milestone delays, gut and sensory issues, weak immune system etc., in children are common symptoms, while some can even have aggressive behaviour and seizures,” said Dr Kandasamy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the existing methods of treatment including occupational and speech therapies, special education, Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA) etc., have proven to not work for all. “This only leaves the parents of autistic children to be on the constant lookout for treatment that works for their ward,” she added.

The government should conduct surveys and collect data on the autistic population in the State to devise a proper action plan. Further, focus on helping autistic children fit for employment was essential. “They are in fact a talent pool which must be tapped,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US