May 04, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Educating parents of autistic children and neurotypical children on autism is the first step in dealing with the disorder which is often neglected, said Rajalakshmi Kandasamy, an autism expert.

While interacting at an event organised by Madurai Group Living Foundation (MGLF) recently on dealing with autism in children, she elaborated on the need to create awareness. Noting that autism is a spectrum disorder which varies from person to person, she said early intervention, even during pregnancy and first month of the baby’s birth was necessary.

“Developmental and milestone delays, gut and sensory issues, weak immune system etc., in children are common symptoms, while some can even have aggressive behaviour and seizures,” said Dr Kandasamy.

She said that the existing methods of treatment including occupational and speech therapies, special education, Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA) etc., have proven to not work for all. “This only leaves the parents of autistic children to be on the constant lookout for treatment that works for their ward,” she added.

The government should conduct surveys and collect data on the autistic population in the State to devise a proper action plan. Further, focus on helping autistic children fit for employment was essential. “They are in fact a talent pool which must be tapped,” she said.