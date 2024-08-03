GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Educated people lack awareness of organ donation’

Many stereotypical factors like religion, caste, beliefs and fear prevent people from thinking about their organs’ value when they are transplanted to some people, says expert

Updated - August 03, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A section of the participants in the organ donation awareness rally conducted by the Department of Posts in Madurai on Saturday.

A section of the participants in the organ donation awareness rally conducted by the Department of Posts in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Emphasising the importance of organ donation on the National Organ Donation Day on Saturday, the Department of Posts, Madurai division, conducted an awareness rally.

About 70 postal staff and officials, with placards and banners carrying messages about the importance of organ donation, participated in the rally that started at Tallakulam Head Post Office and ended at World Tamil Sangam.

Speaking about organ donation, S. Jagapriya, Organ Transplant In-charge, Government Rajaji Hospital, said it was sad to see people lacking knowledge about the importance of organ donation.

“Many stereotypical factors like religion, caste, beliefs and fear prevent people from thinking about their organs’ value when they are transplanted to some people who are in need of continuing their lives,” she said.

Stating that the difference in the ratio of recipients and donors was extremely stark, she said, “The relatives of only about two out of 20 people who are declared brain dead are coming forward to donate organs.”

“As we are witnessing a rapid change in lifestyle and food intake, new health conditions and diseases seem to emerge. So, we witness the increase in number of patients who are in need of organs,” she added.

While cornea donation had made a significant change in society due to more people coming forward to donate their eyes, the necessary awareness for donation of other organs was still lacking, Ms. Jagapriya said.

“Uneducated people who could not have a sound knowledge about the importance of organ donation are wholeheartedly stepping in for donations, but educated people with ample resources to learn about its importance refuse to come forward,” she said.

Ms. Jagapriya said many people feared about donating organs, thanks to organ theft scenes in movies, but they should be confident that in government hospitals there would be no such incidents.

Speaking about Tamil Nadu government’s order to accord state honours to organ donors, she said though it was a positive move towards encouraging people to donate organs, many still hesitated to donate.

