ED’s integrity stands exposed, says CPI(M) leader

December 02, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The bold and swift action by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police in securing ED officer Ankit Tiwari with bribe money of ₹20 lakh has exposed the integrity of the Enforcement Directorate, according to CPI (M) State executive committee member and former MLA Balabharathi.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, she commended the role played by the V&AC officers in Dindigul, who had acted on a complaint from a doctor in the district that he was ‘threatened’ by the ED officer to part with the money in order to close a file on a pending case against him.

The Enforcement Directorate is considered a premium investigating agency and enjoys a high reputation in the country. “The officers are respected as they caught officials who were corrupt and amassed wealth from unknown sources of income,” she said.

However, the allegation against the Enforcement Officer that he demanded ₹3 crore from the doctor and finally settled on ₹51 lakh was shocking and exposed the true face of the department, she added.

The V&AC officials should go deep into the claims of the Enforcement Officer’s reported confession that the money was distributed to many senior officers in his department. “If this is the situation, the Union government should take responsibility for shattering the ED’s image,” Ms Bharathi said

The BJP was ‘using’ the Central investigating agencies such as ED, CBI and Income Tax department to conduct raids on its political opponents. The sheen of the departments had taken a severe beating and they were at an all-time low, she pointed out.

She also took a dig against BJP State president K. Annamalai, who had in a press meet in Thoothukudi stated that the ED officer’s bribery case in Dindigul should not be magnified or given any political colour.