ED sleuths interrogate Karaikudi man for seven hours; he had donated funds to a banned outfit while employed in Singapore

June 10, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old man identified as Shahul Hameed of Vaithialingapuram in Karaikudi was quizzed for over five hours by officials from the Enforcement Directorate, Madurai.

It was said that Hameed was working in Singapore for about 20 years and that the Singapore officials had deported him following a charge that he had transferred funds to a banned outfit in India. On arrival at Chennai airport, he was interrogated by Central agencies.

A reliable source told The Hindu on Saturday that two days ago ED officials from Madurai unit had interrogated the accused and a few of his relatives in Karaikudi. Later, they picked up Shahul Hameed for discreet probe.

The officials had issued summons to Mohamed Ali Jinnah, a relative of Hameed, to appear before the ED officials. Further interrogation was on.

