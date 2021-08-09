ED officials raid properties of DMK functionary

RAMESWARAM

09 August 2021 21:55 IST

In a search operation, which went on for over four hours, Enforcement Directorate officials seized incriminating documents from the residence of DMK functionary Villayutham in Rameswaram on Monday.

Following specific inputs, the ED officials conducted the search at the residence situated near ngala Eswari Temple. They also conducted searches at Villayutham’s office, his lodge and his fish processing unit nearby. He is the secretary of the DMK’s fishermen wing.

Advertising

Advertising

He was arrested recently for possessing sea cucumber on his premises. The raids by the central agency revealed that he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known income sources.

The ED official sources said that further investigation would be conducted.