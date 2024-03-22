GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED officer gets bail with conditions

March 22, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Ankit Tiwari, who was caught taking bribe of ₹20 lakh allegedly from a doctor in Dindigul last year by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) was granted bail with conditions as per the apex court directive.

The Enforcement Directorate officer Tiwari was put behind bars in Madurai Central Prisons, by the DVAC officials on charges of corruption and among others. His house in Madurai and the ED office in P and T Nagar was raided amidst high security and drama last year following his arrest.

The officer’s bail applications in the court here was turned down. And, when he approached the Supreme Court, the judges gave an interim order directing the applicant to file an application in the jurisdictional court.

Following this, Ankit Tiwari’s father, whose name was given as Rajendra Kumar and his brother Umesh jointly deposited the passport of Ankit Tiwari in the court. He was also directed not to leave Tamil Nadu without permission of the DVAC officials.

The complainant Dr. Suresh Kumar of Dindigul stated to the DVAC that Ankit Tiwari had demanded ₹40 lakh as bribe to settle a vigilance case against him amicably. Not in a position to give the amount, he had lodged a complaint and while giving ₹20 lakh at a discreet location in Dindigul, the DVAC police gave a hot chase and finally caught the Central officer at a toll free collection plaza in Kodaikanal Road.

