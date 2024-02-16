GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED officer Ankit Tiwari challenges trial court order denying bail

February 16, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought response from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) unit, Dindigul, to the petition filed by Enforcement Directorate officer Ankit Tiwari who has challenged the Dindigul Special Court’s order denying him bail.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by Ankit Tiwari, who said he had filed the bail application before the trial court on the grounds of non-filing of chargesheet by the authorities within 60 days of his arrest.

The trial court, the Chief Judicial Magistrate and Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases, had dismissed the application on the grounds that the Supreme Court had granted a stay of the probe against Ankit Tiwari. It had granted the stay on the 55th day from the day of his arrest.

The petitioner sought setting aside of the trial court order, saying that he was eligible to seek bail under Section 167 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (default bail). Ankit Tiwari was arrested in December last year by the DVAC sleuths on the charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a person.

