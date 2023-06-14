ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrest of Senthil Balaji, revenge for Assembly poll defeat of Annamalai: Congress MP

June 14, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The action of Enforcement Directorate against Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji is only a revenge taken against him for defeating Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai in the 2021 Assembly election, said Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore.

Addressing press persons here on Wednesday, Mr. Tagore said that despite the “money distribution by Mr. Annamalai”, Mr. Balaji defeated him in the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency. Hence, he is being targeted, the Virudhunagar MP said.

On the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that at Tamilian would become Prime Minister of the country, Mr. Tagore said, ‘It is a drama and people of Tamil Nadu will not take it seriously.”

He said that AIIMS which was promised by the Narendra Modi Government years back was yet to see construction of its building in Madurai.

