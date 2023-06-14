HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED arrest of Senthil Balaji, revenge for Assembly poll defeat of Annamalai: Congress MP

June 14, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The action of Enforcement Directorate against Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji is only a revenge taken against him for defeating Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai in the 2021 Assembly election, said Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore.

Addressing press persons here on Wednesday, Mr. Tagore said that despite the “money distribution by Mr. Annamalai”, Mr. Balaji defeated him in the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency. Hence, he is being targeted, the Virudhunagar MP said.

On the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that at Tamilian would become Prime Minister of the country, Mr. Tagore said, ‘It is a drama and people of Tamil Nadu will not take it seriously.”

He said that AIIMS which was promised by the Narendra Modi Government years back was yet to see construction of its building in Madurai.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.