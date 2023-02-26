Economy gets a boost when SHG members become entrepreneurs, says Finance Minister

February 26, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Elevating self-help groups into ‘smart self-help groups’ and transforming the SHG members into entrepreneurs were steps being taken in the right direction to translate Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s vision of making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030 a reality, said Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Sunday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of an SHG venture, ‘Sri Pontharagai Enterprises,’ at Government Higher Secondary School in Sundararajapuram. The 12-member entrepreneurship venture is the first project implemented through the pilot scheme, ‘Vaan, kanavugal mei pada,’ a brainchild of Mr. Thiaga Rajan. It is aimed at enabling economic independence for women from the economically weaker sections of the society through entrepreneurship.

The Minister said that SHG members must be adept in skills required to make their business profitable as well as have execution capabilities. He handed over a cheque of ₹2 lakh to the leader of the venture, M. Chithra Devi. He inaugurated the production unit in Sundararajapuram.

Ms. Devi said having a steady income would boost the members’ confidence and improve their livelihood. The team was equipped to produce 22,500 pieces of incense cups a day and the production would begin in March.

The project was facilitated by StartupTn and supported by District Industries Centre (DIC), Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission (TNULM), and Tamil Nadu Economic Development Council (TEDCO).

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth were present. Zonal chairperson P. Pandi Selvi, StartupTN Mission Director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan, Joint Director of TNULM K. Kalidasan, and TEDCO chairman J.K. Muthu were present.