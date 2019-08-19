Economic slowdown a temporary phase: ex-Minister

Former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan on Monday said the economic slowdown was just a temporary phase and that the Central government was bringing in revolutionary policy changes due to which such impact was inevitable.

“However, just by taking into account the slowdown in the automobile sector, one cannot coin the situation as a total slowdown. The government has brought in changes to the Motor Vehicles Act in a bid to usher in an era of modernised environment friendly transportation. Soon, the auto mobile sector will see a path of growth,” he told reporters after taking part in a BJP membership enrolment camp here.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the BJP was the only party concerned about the growth of the State. Over the past 50 years, the State was ruled by two Dravidian parties and its growth saw a setback. The DMK, in its past tenures, committed grave mistakes, damaging the State in many ways.

“The present government should work towards mending those damages. The people of Tamil Nadu have realised that BJP can only make a difference and, hence, our membership in the State is seeing tremendous growth. The BJP will surely be part of the next government in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

On the issue of colour-coded wrist bands worn by school students as an identification of caste, the former Minister denied coming across any such instance. “I have never seen or heard anything like that. Students may wear coloured threads on the wrist as a religious belief. People from all religions wear such sacred threads and it should not be termed as caste markers. In case, if the threads are used as a caste marker, then it should be curbed. But at large, no one can stop people from wearing religious threads. During village festival, many people wear a ‘kaapu’ in the wrist. How can something like that be called a caste marker,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

He added that the steep rise in milk price should not affect the public. “The procurement price and selling price should be equal. The price hike should be carried out in a balance way so that both manufacturers and consumers do not suffer,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan claimed that many Muslims joined the BJP during the membership drive, besides people from other political parties. “Dindigul district is turning into a fortress of the BJP and is an example of how the people in TN are embracing the party.”