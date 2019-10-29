Economic census begins

Collector Sandeep Nanduri launched the seventh economic census here on Tuesday.

The census, which is being conducted by the Union Government’s Department of Statistics and Project Implementation since 1977 to ascertain economic status of citizens, was launched at Sundaravelpuram here on Tuesday after he introduced a specially designed mobile phone app for this purpose.

Details of government, non-government organisations, unorganised sector firms, small, marginal, medium and big industries functioning from their premises or rented buildings, number of persons working with the firm, information about the promoter such as sex, religion, caste, quantum of investment, number of persons working in the firm would be collected during the census.

Over 600 persons have been deployed across the district for the census, which will go up to March next year.

“The information collected from the citizens will be strictly confidential and will not be shared with anyone else since the data will be used only for appropriate planning. So, the public should cooperate with the field staff,” the Collector said.