Economic census begins in Sivaganga

Collector J. Jayakanthan has launched the seventh economic census in the district, organised by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The Collector launched the census in a brief event here on Thursday in the presence of District Deputy Director (Statistics) Karuppasamy, Superintendent Officer, National Sample Survey Organisation Palaniappan and Common Service Centres - CSC-Village Level Entrepreneur, A Nixon Azaria.

The Collector launched the census in the App developed for the same. All the households and establishments in the district would be covered in the census, the Collector said. Enumerators and Supervisors appointed by CSC would conduct the census, he said.

Barring agriculture production, data on employment, various industrial activities, the size of establishments, investment in machinery and equipment and annual turnover would be collected, compiled and documented in the census, he said.

About 300 trained enumerators and 70 supervisors would be involved in the census, Mr. Azaria said. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is conducting the census in collaboration with CSC-e Governance Services India Limited.

In the first phase, households and establishments in municipalities and town panchayats would be covered, followed by households in village panchayats in the second phase, he said. About 2,000 households would be assigned to an enumerator for census, he said.