Eco Park cries for attention as users call for sprucing up green lung space

December 18, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The lush and green space within the city, the Eco Park at Tallakulam, paints a picture of neglect. Yet, it attracts a steady inflow of regular visitors of all ages who have a handful of complaints and suggestions to restore the park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Established in 1999, the Eco Park is spread over an area of 2.2 acre and is under the purview of the Corporation.

Open between two time slots – 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., the park is a major green lung space in the city and it houses a gym, play area and ample tiled walking pathways. “Too much of anything is poisonous they say, similarly, excess weeds and wildly grown grass mar the beauty and paves way for snakes to reside here,” said A. Syed, a visitor for four years from Munichalai.

Another visitor, B. Jamuna noted that the dancing musical fountain and the laser show on a water screen that was renovated and introduced in 2019 respectively has been long forgotten.

“The central artificial pond, which once had a boating facility has now become a breeding hotspot for mosquitoes as the stagnant water has a layer of fallen leaves and is dotted with plastic bottles,” she added. M. Kannan, 60, another regular to the park noted that it was certified for being a “well-maintained park for public recreation” around seven years ago but has lost its sheen now.

Meanwhile, children accompanied by their parents are left confined to select swing sets and slides since most of them squeak, shake and have a layer of rust on them. “There is a fear inside me whether the swing might break-off anytime since they shake so much that I stick to playing catch with my mother. It would be nice if the park is kept open for a longer duration at least on the weekends,” said S. Nainitha, a nine-year-old.

Concurring with her, K. Ramar, a father of a seven-year-old girl, said that children growing up in the cities are not often blessed with such play areas. “They can keep the Park open during holidays as well. Further, authorities can remove the weeds and plant herbs, name them since children can learn as they play. They can also attach name boards on the trees, since not many might know that there are Marudha trees (Terminalia Arjuna) in the park,” he said.

The long list of defunct materials in the park include a mobile toilet, stinking toilets, a few broken cement benches, damaged models made with scrap of automobile spare parts and poor lighting facilities which needs to be attended to, especially since the park is open until 8 p.m.

Mr Syed charged that the contractors who once used to maintain the park have disappeared. This has led to the formation of Eco Walkers’ Club, which is around four-months-old, whose members have taken to renovate a few damaged gym equipment, ensuring drinking water is available, among others. “The gym used to be unclean with waste paper and plastic, but now it sports a better look, thanks to the Club,” said A. Subbulakshmi, 65, of Aruldosspuram.

Sources in the Corporation said that Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of maintaining the park proposed by the civic body a few months ago did not yield any response and the park is currently maintained by the Corporation.

City Engineer S. Arasu said that plans will be devised to spruce up the park at the earliest.