ECI seeks time to respond to plea of Madurai Medical College students

February 08, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which was on Thursday hearing a petition filed by the Students Council of Madurai Medical College seeking a direction to authorities not to include the college as a counting centre for the upcoming Lok Sabha and future elections, granted time to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file its report.

The ECI told a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar that the Collector had sent a report to the Chief Electoral Officer and it was forwarded to the ECI. The ECI sought time to respond on the feasibility of finding an alternative place and if it was not feasible what arrangements could be made in the college to alleviate the issues faced by the students.

In the petition, the students said the government medical college was attached to Government Rajaji Hospital and if the college was selected as a counting centre, it would be under the control of the authorities. Civil works would be carried out on the premises. Temporary and new structures would be put up to provide space for counting rooms and strongrooms to store Electronic Voting Machines, they said.

It would affect the academic activities of the college and the medical students would not have access to the college building. In the past, theory and practical classes had to be cancelled. Cancellation of classes would adversely impact the academic excellence of the students, they said.

The patients would be subjected to unnecessary hardship as the laboratories were functioning on the medical college campus. An alternative centre should be selected as a counting centre in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the college, the students said. The court adjourned the hearing till February 12.