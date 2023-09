September 02, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST

Ekam Foundation and Cognizant Foundation have jointly donated an echocardiogram machine to the Neonatal Intensive Care unit of Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

The unit has been donated with the corporate social responsibility funds at a cost of ₹35.40 lakh. Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, medical college Dean J. Sangumani, Latha Pandiarajan of Ekam Foundation and Head of Paediatric Department Dr. Murugesalakshmanan were present.