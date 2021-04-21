EC allows 14 tables for each round of counting in Virudhunagar district

The Election Commission has decided to allow 14 tables in each counting hall for the seven Assembly constituencies in the district while taking up counting of votes on May 2.

The decision was conveyed by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo during a video conference with District Election Officers held on Wednesday.

Earlier, there was mixed reaction among political parties on taking up simultaneous counting in two halls for each round of counting during a consultative meeting held here on Tuesday.

This proposal was made by Virudhunagar District Election Officer R. Kannan, after the ECI came up with a restriction that 250 sq ft of space should be allocated for each table. The space constraint considering the new ECI norm as COVID-19 precautionary measure forced the officials to go for two counting centres as only eight tables were allowed in each round. This would have led to more number of rounds in each constituency and would have taken more than 24 hours to complete the counting process.

“Now the ECI has decided that each person inside the counting hall should be provided 4 sq. feet of space. Considering this rule, we have got 6 sq ft to 9 sq ft of space given the number of counting staff and agents in each hall,” said Mr. Kannan.

The seven counting halls have a minimum of 1,970 sq. ft. space, which is more than the maximum requirement of space, he said.

As a result, the counting could be completed between 23 rounds (for Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli Assembly) and 27 rounds (for Sivakasi AC). Counting of votes EVM-based votes and postal ballots will be taken up at 8.30 a.m. on May 2. The results are likely to be declared by evening.