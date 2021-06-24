Efforts on to ensure uninterrupted power supply

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has completed maintenance of 26 sub-stations and 111 power lines during the last five days to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the residents during the pandemic.

As maintenance was not done in the sub-stations over the past two months that resulted in frequent interruption in power supply to the residents, the TANGEDCO initiated steps for completing the exercise. Instead of clamping daylong power-cuts in the areas where the maintenance is being done, the TANGEDCO workers stopped power supply to the consumers only for 3 hours to complete the maintenance work.

After inspecting the maintenance work near Muthaiahpuram on Thursday, Superintending Engineer J.A. Gnaneswaran said maintenance of relays, transformers, feeders, air releasing devices and aluminium bars in 26 sub-stations were completed between June 19 and 23. Moreover, the creepers grown on the transformers, electric poles, power cables etc. and the branches of trees coming in contact with the power cables were removed at 1,361 places during these five days. A total of 116 damaged and slant electric poles had been reinstalled in the right position while 301 damaged insulators replaced. Moreover, 26 new electric poles had been installed in the places where the power cables were gradually drooping to pose serious threat to the public and the vehicles passing through these roads.

“We’ve planned to complete this exercise by June 28 which will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in coming days,” Mr. Gnaneswaran said.