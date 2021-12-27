Eavesdropper hatched highway robbery, say police

11 arrested and jewellery weighing 166 sovereigns recovered

Driver of the relative of a gold finance company top honcho, who overheard a conversation about movement of huge amount of jewellery in a car from Villupuram, had masterminded the highway robbery reported near Kottampatti in the late night hours on December 8.

Investigation by special teams of police led to the arrest of 11 persons and recovery of jewellery weighing 166 sovereigns robbed by the armed men.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the recovered jewellery belonging to Best Money Gold, Madurai Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that the police had strongly suspected some insider’s hand in the robbery. However, the probe led to Maheshwaran, the driver of the relative of the finance company’s top administrator.

“As he knew about the movement of gold, he had conspired with his friends Senthil alias Senthil Kumar and Muthupandi from Sivaganga district to rob it on the highway,” the SP said. A big gang with arms had gone to Villupuram and kept a watch on the movement of the finance company employees.

They had followed them right from Villupuram and were waiting for an opportune time to strike. When they reached Ayyapatti junction, they waylaid the car and robbed the jewels at machete-point. After pushing out all the three employees from the car, they drove away the vehicle with the gold. After abandoning the car at a distance, they fled the scene.

‘Rules flouted’

The SP said that the company employees had not followed the rules that their car should have GPS tracking device and their travel with huge property should not be undertaken at night. “Besides, they had also violated the instruction that a car with valuables should not be stopped anywhere enroute,” the SP said.

Special teams of police recovered the jewellery which were kept hidden at several places.

Among the 11 arrested are Senthil, Vincent, Maheswaran, Narayanan, Anand, Muthupandi, Sathishkumar and Manikandan. The police are also on the lookout for two more.