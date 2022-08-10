Students at a stall in Eat Right Mela held in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

August 10, 2022 19:05 IST

“It is a matter of pride that Tamil Nadu was listed first in the State Food Safety Index 2021-2022, in which Dindigul was one among 11 cities honoured for its best performance in ‘Eat Right Challenge’,” said Mayor J. Ilamathi on Wednesday.

She was speaking at ‘Eat Right Mela’ organised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the district administration in Dindigul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was also organised as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence, stated a press release.

“Twenty-five food stalls offered a wide variety of food including ‘Dindigul’ biriyani and traditional food made of thinai and samai.,” said K. Sivaramapandian, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department.

He added that stalls put up by the Department of Horticulture, Integrated Child Development Services and other organisations elaborated on a healthy diet, how to check for adulteration and so on.

Speaking at the event, Ms Ilamathi said the Department of Food Safety was working relentlessly to ensure that safe and hygienic food is catered across the district, under the guidance of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, stated the release.

Further, the use of single-use plastic and plastic bags to carry hot food had been banned in the district, while the use of cloth bags or ‘Manja Pai’ had been promoted, said the Mayor.

Food safety officials are also taking measures to ensure authorised packaged food items are sold. She also said that various steps have been taken to create awareness on plastic usage and packaged food items among the public, students, shopkeepers, and consumer forums.

People can lodge their complaints regarding the quality of food or if they spot illegal sales of banned drugs on the Whatsapp Number - 94440 42322 and immediate action will be taken, said Ms Ilamathi.

Later, the Mayor distributed prizes to school and college students who emerged winners in the various competitions conducted to create awareness of food safety. Cultural events were also performed at the festival. A free medical and vaccination camp was also held as part of the event.

Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, District Food Safety Officer K. Sivaramapandian, District Panchayat Chairman M. Baskaran and others were present.

Earlier, Gandhigram Rural Institute Registrar V. P. R. Sivakumar and Assistant Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan flagged off a walkathon that was taken out by students holding placards from Gandhi Museum at GRI to Gandhi statue at Chinnalapatti Bus Stand, spanning 3.5 km.