Easy to carry country-bombs are still preferred weapon

TIRUNELVELI

20 August 2020 19:57 IST

The gruesome killing of constable P. Subramanian by a history-sheeter with a powerful country-bomb has reinstated the preference of gangs operating in southern districts over other weapons.

In Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, caste clashes, bootlegging, money-lending and country-bomb making have always been intertwined. Although bootlegging has been wiped out, thanks to steps taken by police officers such as former Superintendent of Police of Tirunelveli P. Kannappan, a few outfits have managed to keep the country-bomb culture alive in the two districts.

When the ‘bomb culture’, introduced by anti-social elements leading caste outfits, started taking roots in the composite Tirunelveli district in the seventies and the eighties, experts in making the improvised explosives would use ball-pins, pieces of blades and ‘seenikkal’, a quartz-like stone having sharp edges, all packed tightly along with sulphur and ammonium nitrate mixture to increase its lethality.

Soon, cobbler’s nails replaced ball-pins to take the bomb’s deadliness to the next level, while sulphur that used to burn sluggishly too was replaced by another chemical.

When they faced hardships in handling the improvised explosives during transportation as they had to take the ball-shaped bombs in bucket-like containers or bags and these bombs went off accidentally on exertion of pressure, the dry cells used in torchlight came to their rescue. “This bomb will go off only when it is thrown violently on a target. Moreover, you can easily carry four or five bombs without anybody’s knowledge by stuffing them inside a torch,” says a country-bomb maker, who switched over to seafood trade in the eighties after being part of a gang for a while.

“Now, these people use a kind of nail used by decorators which is strong and sharp so that the shrapnel flying at high velocity will pierce through any object in the vicinity,” he says.

In the forest department building occupied by Duraimuthu and his associates, police have recovered a few new dry cells, hinting that they may have tried to make the easy-to-handle country-bombs to orchestrate an attack of bigger magnitude.

When manufacture and liberal use of country-bombs in coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli district, especially in Kooththenkuzhi, became a major headache for the police, sustained raids were conducted to neutralise the problem. After an accidental blast in Tsunami Colony near Idinthakarai in November 2015 killed seven persons, raids around Kooththenkuzhi yielded 158 country-bombs buried in nearby forest area.

"Police should strengthen intelligence sources in every part of the two districts to closely follow the making of bombs. Else, these two districts will be taken back to the seventies or eighties era,” warns the bomb expert.