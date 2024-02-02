Eastern Ghats’ forest rangers, foresters undergo training in KMTR

February 02, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After the Eco Development Groups and the Village Forest Committees formed in villages close to Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) have helped reduce pressure on the forest with those dependent on the forests from these villages being given an alternative livelihood, similar strategy is to be employed in the hamlets situated inside and close to the Eastern Ghats.

The State Government, under the TBGPCCR (Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response) programme, has proposed to form Eco Development Groups for conserving forest wealth with public participation in the Eastern Ghats traversing Dindigul, Tiruchi, Namakkal, Erode, Sathyamangalam, Hasanur, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Authoor, Thirupathur, Vellore, Villupuram and Thiruvannamalai areas. The purpose behind forming these groups is to minimize the pressure on the Eastern Ghats forests from those living in villages on the fringes of the jungles, who go into the forest for collecting minor forest produce for their livelihood.

Since KMTR is well-versed in forming and managing Eco Development Groups and Village Forest Committees, the forest range officers and foresters of Eastern Ghats were trained for four days at Mundanthurai Field Training Centre from January 30.

After A. S. Marimuthu, Conservator of Forest and Field Director, KMTR, formally inaugurated the event, Eco Development Officer, KMTR, A. Anbu explained in detail about the objectives of the training session. With the success stories of the Eco Development Groups functioning in KMTR region, Mr. Anbu trained the participants on how the ‘KMTR model’ could be replicated in the Eastern Ghats region for improving the livelihood of the forest dependents while ensuring healthy forest.

Former Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest A. Venkatesh explained about the challenges involved in forming Eco Development Groups and the strategies to be followed for successfully managing the groups by involving the forest dependents.

The participants were also taken to the villages on the fringes of KMTR to interact with the Village Forest Committees, which are actively involved in the functioning of Eco Development Groups and forest conservation. The trainees met the Kaani Tribes living in Servalar, Mayilaar and Agasthiyar Kaani settlements and visited their farms, where they cultivate a range of fruits and vegetables for selling it through their cooperative society and the outlet in Palayamkottai.

“Since the value-added products of Kaani Tribes like tapioca chips, pickle, gooseberry soaked in forest honey etc. are selling like hotcakes, the trainees were explained about the advantages of training the Eco Development Group members in value-addition of their products,” said the trainers.

On the final day of the training session, the participants were taken to the Thenmala Eco Tourism Centre, where the Kerala Government had created tourist attractions including butterfly garden, canopy walk, adventure park, deer rehabilitation park, boat ride in the dam, musical fountain etc.

“Since tourism will boost the livelihood of the forest dependents without exerting pressure on the forest, the trainees were exposed to this activity also,” said the trainers.

In the valediction organised at Courtallam on Friday, District Forest Officer Murugan handed over certificates to the trainees.

