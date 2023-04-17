Earthmover operator murdered in Tenkasi

April 17, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TENKASI

An earthmover operator was hacked to death near Alangulam in Tenkasi district on Monday.

Police said Manikandan, 23, of Kidaarakulam near Alangulam was returning home on his bike on Monday afternoon. An armed gang waylaid him. Manikandan tried to escape, but the assailants attacked and killed him on the spot.

During investigation, Alangulam police found that Manikandan had prior enmity with a few people from Kidaarakulam over the theft of goats in 2020. As the gang that was stealing the goats suspected that he was passing on information about them to the police, he could have been targeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alangulam police have registered a case.