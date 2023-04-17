HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Earthmover operator murdered in Tenkasi

April 17, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

An earthmover operator was hacked to death near Alangulam in Tenkasi district on Monday.

 Police said Manikandan, 23, of Kidaarakulam near Alangulam was returning home on his bike on Monday afternoon. An armed gang waylaid him. Manikandan tried to escape, but the assailants attacked and killed him on the spot.

 During investigation, Alangulam police found that Manikandan had prior enmity with a few people from Kidaarakulam over the theft of goats in 2020. As the gang that was stealing the goats suspected that he was passing on information about them to the police, he could have been targeted.

 Alangulam police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.