‘Earth Day’ observed: Awareness campaign vehicle flagged off; cloth bags distributed

District Collector V. Vishnu on Friday flagged off the ‘Manjappai’ (yellow cloth bag) awareness campaign vehicle, which has been jointly launched by the district administration, Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Promotion Centre and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, as part of ‘Earth Day’ celebrations.

After administering ‘Earth Day’ pledge to the government officials, proprietors of the manufacturing units in Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Promotion Centre and the public, Mr. Vishnu distributed cloth bags and awareness pamphlets to the public and others.

The Collector said the awareness campaign vehicle will visit bus-stands, railway junction, educational institutions and other public places where people would gather in large number to disseminate the need for conserving nature from pollution particularly the pollution being caused by discarded plastic products. The people should always carry cloth bags for shopping instead of using plastic bags causing serious pollution.

“We’re starting the cleaning of the Tamirabharani from Papanasam to Marudhur Check-Dam for about 62 km as conserving this perennial river is our duty. It will be a continuous exercise to conserve the river from pollution of all sorts. I seek the support of every resident of Tirunelveli district, everyone having their roots in Tirunelveli and those who love Tamirabharani to join hands with us in this noble mission,” Mr. Vishnu appealed.

The Collector also participated in a cycle rally organised by St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, from the college premises to create awareness on ‘Global warming’. After traversing via District Court, KTC Nagar Bridge and High Ground, the cyclists reached the starting point.

In Thoothukudi, Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off the air pollution awareness rally in which over 500 students participated. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Senthil Raj said the district administration was executing solid and liquid waste management programmes across the district to avert environmental pollution even as the Corporation was converting the degradable waste into manure.

“Since air quality in Thoothukudi is not so encouraging due to air pollution, various measures are being taken to protect the environment from getting polluted,” the Collector said.