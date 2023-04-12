Earmark 30% of government’s revenue for local bodies’ development, says CPI (M)

April 12, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A State-level workshop for the urban local body representatives of the CPI (M) has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to allocate at least 30% of its revenue for development of the local bodies to ensure better and accelerated growth of urban and rural local bodies.

As the CPI (M) organised a two-day workshop to train its local body representatives that ended on Wednesday, the meet, while welcoming the proposed delimitation of urban and rural local bodies once again, urged the government to complete the exercise in transparent and democratic manner by involving all stakeholders.

The income and expenditure of the local bodies should be shared with the local body representatives every month to ensure transparency in its functioning.

The survey to identify below poverty line families, which was conducted in 2007, should be organised at the earliest so that the needy families can be given the monthly assistances like the assistances meant for widows, aged senior citizens etc.

Besides allotting funds for the wards in impartial manner, libraries should be established in each ward, the meeting said.

Speaking to reporters, CPI (M)’s politburo member G. Ramakrishnan said the Tamil Nadu Government should earmark at least 30% of its revenue for local bodies for creating infrastructure facilities in the urban and rural civic bodies as neighbouring Kerala was allocating 38% of its revenue for this purpose. Moreover, the district-level planning committees should be formed with the members of local bodies and with more powers for accelerating the growth of the local bodies by getting more funds from the government.

“Even though one year has lapsed after the election of local body representatives got elected, the district-level planning committees are yet to be formed. Moreover, the government should train the local body representatives and create awareness on their powers and duties so that they can perform well,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to hold talks with the protesting government employees and the teachers.