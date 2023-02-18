Early thrombolytic therapy for acute stroke patients leads to swift recovery, says doctors

February 18, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The doctors at the Apollo Reach Hospital, Karaikudi have performed a thrombolysis therapy with Alteplase and Tenectase on 159 patients with Acute Ischaemic Stroke since 2012 and have reiterated the importance and safety of early thrombolytic therapy in acute ischaemic stroke.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, they said only three patients out of 159 had major bleeding complications. The mortality rate from bleeding complications was a little over 1%.

Since patients recovered muscle power, anti-gravity functions were not bedridden and were less dependent or fully independent in activities of daily living, overall mortality from ischaemic stroke was significantly reduced (4% only) and morbidity related to stroke among recovered patients was minimal.

According to a press release, changing lifestyle like physical inactivity, smoking, alcohol and social structure and increasing westernisation increase has led to a steady and daunting increase in the incidence and prevalence of stroke. Inequalities in availability of health-care facilities result in greater morbidity and mortality in rural and semi-urban areas.

Only patients with Acute Ischaemic Stroke presenting within 4.5 hours of the stroke were considered for thrombolysis therapy. As many as 112 patients received thrombolysis therapy with Alteplase/tenectase in the period between April of 2012 to till date. The average age of the patients was 65 years with the youngest being 29 years and the oldest being 85 years. Two-third of the patients were male, said Thirupathy Sankaralingam and the team members.

In concordance with the location of the setup, patients were all from semi-urban and rural areas with two-third of the patients from rural areas. Common risk factors like Systemic hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease and Diabetes Mellitus were present in nearly 60% of the patients. The average delay in presentation (ictus-to-door) was about 2 hours. A little more than half of the patients had right-sided weakness (limb and facial) with over half of them also having aphasia.

Nearly 95% of the patients survived and 93% of the patients had significant neurologic recovery and return of anti-gravity function in involved muscle groups. Four out of 5 patients with aphasia (79%) recovered speech capability. Average duration of hospital stay was 4 days, with the longest hospital stay of 18 days, said Dr. Thirupathy Sankaralingam.

Lavanya, Hospital Administrator, Dr. Gokul, Medical Administrator and others were present.