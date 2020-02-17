Early establishment of Labour Welfare Office at Tenkasi stressed

TENKASI

Members of Tenkasi Taluk General Labourers’ Association have appealed to District Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan to ensure early establishment of Labour Welfare Office for the newly created Tenkasi district as the labourers have to spend a lot of time, energy and money to reach the office in Palayamkottai now to get their grievances addressed.

In their petition, Tenkasi Taluk General Labourers’ Association president Lenin Kumar and secretary Krishnan said the district having 3.50 lakh labourers was yet to get its Labour Welfare Office though it was created 3 months ago. Consequently, the labourers had to go all the way to Palayamkottai where the Labour Welfare Office meant for the composite Tirunelveli district is located.

Since travelling to Palayamkottai from Tenkasi would cost a minimum of ₹ 200 per head towards bus fare and food besides sacrificing a day’s wages, the aggrieved labourers were suffering a lot. Considering their problems, the district administration should take immediate efforts to establish the Labour Welfare Office meant for the new district in Tenkasi itself, they appealed.

‘Open DPC’

On behalf of a non-governmental organisation, one Parthibhan from Sambavarvadakarai submitted a petition urging the government to open a paddy direct purchase centre at Sambavarvadakarai since the surrounding areas including Velayuthapuram, Oormelazhagiyaan, Kovilandanur, Sundarapandiapuram, Thanttaankulam, Kambili and other areas were major producers of the food grain.

He also sought the official machinery to create a home for taking care of the uncared for mentally challenged persons wandering along the streets of Tenkasi district.

‘Get modern gadgets’

One Sudarraj from Keezhapaavoor submitted a petition appealing to the Collector to direct the owners of rice mills to install modern equipment to contain the ash getting discharged into the atmosphere. He said the ash from the rice mills were causing a lot of health issues including breathing troubles, allergy in the eyes etc. to the people living in the vicinity.

Since the owners of the rice mills had chosen to ignore repeated appeals from the affected public, the Collector should direct them to incorporate modern pollution control facilities to minimise the ash getting discharged into the atmosphere, he said.

Encroachments

Demanding the removal of the encroachment made by an individual on Sernthamaram main road, former Surandai town panchayat president Mathalapandian and a group of people from Surandai Kamarajar Nagar submitted a petition.

The Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath from Annanpudhur submitted a petition seeking removal of the bushes grown abundantly on the northern side of Tenkasi Railway Station.

A group of villagers from Mahendravadi village under Kuruvikulam union submitted a petition against the move to annex their village with Melaneelithanallur union. Instead, they wanted to continue with the Kuruvikulam union.

Members of gypsy community submitted a petition seeking streetlight facilities in Melavaariyanpoththai while a group of transwomen from Alangulam and Tenkasi submitted petitions seeking free house sites.