Early diagnosis is key to treat breast cancer

“It is mandatory for people, especially women above 30 years of age to do regular health check-ups without excuses,” said Dean of S.R.M. Medical College, Tiruchi, Dr. Rewvathy Kailairajan, speaking at a cancer awareness programme organised by Symbol of Sacrifice Jeni - Maniyammai Mandram at Maniammai Nursery School in North Masi Street here on Sunday.

“Hypertension, diabetes, and cancer are very common among Indians. Please do not wait for major complaints to occur and then go to the doctor,” said Dr Rewvathy, who was also the former Dean of Madurai Rajaji Hospital. Mammograms and pap smears must be taken at least once a year, she recommended.

Breast cancer can be diagnosed even through self-examination.

“While taking a bath, check the breast area for any painless static or moving lumps. Breast mouse or Fibroadenoma are not of much bother medically, but the static ones are,” she explained.

Common symptoms one can easily identify are red discolouration on the breast area, nipple fluid etc, she added.

Especially women experiencing menopause have a reboot of menstrual cycle or excessive discharge, need to immediately check themselves medically, she stressed.

“If detected early, it is 100% curable,” assured Dr. Rewvathy.

Dr. Rewvathy recollected a few of her patients’ journey, of which two cancer survivors were present at the meeting.

They shared how early diagnosis and a strong willpower helped them through the treatment and now they lead a cancer-free life.

“While breast and cervical cancer are common among women, mouth cancer is common among men. Food and lifestyle act as a major cause of cancer in our society, due to the chemical contamination in the food,” she said.

N. Kalpana, an attendee, stressed that it is high time we break the social stigma of getting tested for breast cancer. “Life is more important than anything,” she said.

The participants were also urged to spread the information and encourage other women in the family to do the same.

Symbol of Sacrifice Jeni - Maniammai Mandram president Amuthu Rasini, secretary M. Chinna Ponnu, Maniammai Nursery School correspondent P. Varatharasan were among others who were present.