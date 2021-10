Early departures of trains

The Southern Railway has changed the timings of two special trains from November 1.

A statement said that Train No 06655 Madurai-Rameswaram special train will leave early from Manamadurai (7.15 p.m.), Sudiyur (7.25 p.m.), Paramakudi (7.40 p.m.), Sattirakudi (7.56 p.m.), Ramanathapuram (8.10 p.m.), Uchipuli (8.32 pm), Mandapam (8.52 p.m.), Pamban (9.10 p.m.) from November 4.

Train No. 06730 Punalur - Madurai special train will leave from Virudhunagar at 3 a.m. instead of 3.15 a.m. from November 1. Train No. 06101 Chennai - Kollam special train will leave from Dindigul at 11.05 p.m. and Madurai at 12.15 a.m. instead of 11.40 p.m. and 12.45 a.m. respectively from November 1.

In the return direction, Train No. 06102 Kollam - Chennai special train will leave from Dindigul at 8.05 p.m. instead of 8.10 p.m.

Train No. 08496 Bhubaneswar Rameswaram special train will leave from Tiruchi at 4.15 p.m. Pudukkottai at 5.05 p.m., Karaikudi at 5.55 p.m., Devakottai Road at 6.04 p.m. Sivagangai 6.35 p.m., Manamadurai at 7 p.m., Paramakudi at 7.25 p.m., Ramanathapuram at 7.55 p.m. from November 4.