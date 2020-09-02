Earliest inscription mentioning ‘pallipadai’ found in Kinnimangalam

Several inscriptions have been found at a mutt in Kinnimangalam in Madurai, out of which one inscription has the earliest mention of the word ‘pallipadai’ (sepulchral shrine).
A team led by Deputy Director of Archaeology R. Sivanandam visited the mutt on August 19.
According to a report released by Mr. Sivanandam, a Tamil-Brahmi inscription was found on a broken pillar at the mutt. The inscription read ‘Egan Aadhan Kottam’. This inscription is said to belong between the 2nd century and 1st century BCE. Another vatezzhuthu inscription, which is said to belong to the 7th or 8th century CE was also found. This was the inscription which had the word ‘pallipadai.’ This is the first time that the word ‘pallipadai‘ written in vatezzhuthu has been discovered. This shows that this mutt is Tamil Nadu's first ‘pallipadai’ and has been discovered near Madurai, said the report.
Another inscription belonging to the 18th century was also found. This also mentions ‘pallipadai.’ An inscription belonging to 1942 also has been found.
There is potential in this place to undertake further research, added Mr. Sivanandam.
