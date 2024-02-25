e-vehicles slowly elbow out fuel guzzlers out of Madurai roads

February 25, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The positive outcome of government policies and repeated insistence on changing towards a more sustainable world has resulted in electronic vehicles, be it car, two-wheeler or bus silently sauntering on city roads. While it was once seen as an unreliable technology owing to its malfunctions and uncool looks, the makeover that followed in e-vehicles has made a paradigm shift in the market.

Madurai, which is one of the traditional cities in the State, has been showing an evident change in the trend of vehicle users. In the last year alone, about 6,000 e-vehicles have been registered in the three Regional Transport Offices (RTO) - North, South and Central - in the city.

As the number shows, the number of e-vehicles have considerably increased in the last few years, the RTO North has registered about 130 cars and 1,818 two wheelers and 87 other e-vehicles, RTO South has registered 84 cars and 1,197 two-wheelers, and RTO Central about 70 cars and 800 two-wheelers.

These numbers would not accurately reflect the number of e-vehicles in the city, as the officials say that the vehicle users were either unaware of the benefits of getting their vehicles registered or unwilling to do so.

An RTO official says, the government of Tamil Nadu has issued 100% tax exemption orders effective from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2026, for the battery-operated vehicles to comply with the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles Policy 2019. “When registering e-vehicles, all benefits given for petrol or diesel-fuelled vehicles will be extended to e-vehicles too,” the official adds.

About five years ago, when the e-vehicles were first launched in the State, most of them were below 250 watts. So, they were exempted from registration, but as the models got updated to adhere to expectations of the users, it has exceeded the 250 watts mandating them to register with the RTO, the official says.

But e-vehicle users, mostly two-wheeler riders, operate their vehicles unregistered, he adds.

Other than the State government’s initiative to promote usage of e-vehicles, Central government has equally taken part in the promotion through incentives for electric vehicles such as purchase incentive, interest subventions while availing loan, road tax and registration fee exemption, income tax benefits, among others.

These incentives and other highly cost-efficient e-vehicles have made people like R. Ponraj Pandian fall for e-bike and e-autos. He first bought an e-bike for distribution of water cans, realising the money he could save, after getting rid of his petrol fuelled two-wheeler and bought an additional e-bike and e-auto.

“While I spent about ₹5,000 per month for petrol, the e-bikes have drastically brought down the spending to a mere ₹300 and I faced no great issue with the vehicles other than general service,” he says.

Capacity issue

He feels that the capacity of e-bikes and e-autos can be increased to match the performance of fossil fuel vehicles. An issue he points out is with the service of the vehicles.

Mr. Pandian says he had trouble getting a timely service from the showroom and unavailability of spare parts.

When asked about this, V.S.N. Sathish Babu of Sri Chima Cars, an e-vehicle dealer in Madurai, says e-vehicles market is in a nascent stage in India, while other countries have gone ahead to launch e-cars even in their high-end lineup. “Our State is a conservative market. People do not migrate to a new concept that easily. Only after making sure that it works in other places will they slowly move towards any new product, like e-vehicles,” he says.

Just 10%

When a petrol-fuelled car requires ₹6 to be spent for one km, e-car requires a mere 60 paise.

Though charging could be a reason for people’s hesitancy to use of e-vehicles, many hotels and restaurants have already started having dedicated charging points and there will be more such points in the coming days, Mr. Babu says.

While e-vehicles are here to stay as they are the only alternative in a scenario where fossil fuels are fast depleting around the world, there is concern over the fate of people dependent on the business of petrol and diesel vehicles.

An oil dealer in Madurai says there has been a huge decline in sales of petrol and diesel ever since COVID-19 pandemic started and have not recovered yet. The slump in sales is attributed mostly - to people having a wide choice in the vehicle market. So change is inevitable, he says.

“While this is a positive change, people who are totally dependent on businesses related to conventional vehicles cannot be left in the lurch. As most of the fuel pumps are run under a contract of 10 to 25 years, we are stuck in it,” he points out.

When facing a decline in business, one cannot wriggle out of it just like that. So, government, which is promoting use of e-vehicles, should think of change in policies. “If the government thinks of increasing the commission for the dealers and helps with compensation of losses, we are willing to support the greater cause of e-vehicles,” he says.

A. Kodeeswaran, secretary of Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), speaking about employment opportunities the e-vehicle production units could create, says Madurai which is at the centre of southern districts, should be made attractive to set up such units.

“Considering the demand for e-vehicles, to facilitate easy transportation to southern districts, manufacturing units should be operated here,” he adds.

The State government also, under its green mission, plans to promote e-vehicles in a big way among people by collaborating with the RTOs.