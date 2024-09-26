ADVERTISEMENT

E-seva kendra opened at Palani integrated court complex

Published - September 26, 2024 05:09 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District Judge A. Muthu Saradha addressing the inaugural function of an e-seva kendra at the integrated court complex in Palani on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Principal District Judge A. Muthusaradha launched the e-seva kendra at the integrated court complex in Palani taluk in Dindigul district on Thursday.

According to the officials, the facility would help the litigant public know with ease the status of their case, next hearing date and among others. Similarly, for the advocates, police officers and officials from other departments, they can access the required details/information from the e-seva kendra.

The police can also upload the FIRs/chargesheet and among other documents through the e-seva kendra using the online facility.

Apart from senior judicial officers, members of the Palani Bar Association, police officers and litigant public were present at the inaugural ceremony.

