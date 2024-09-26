GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

E-seva kendra opened at Palani integrated court complex

Published - September 26, 2024 05:09 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau
Principal District Judge A. Muthu Saradha addressing the inaugural function of an e-seva kendra at the integrated court complex in Palani on Thursday.

Principal District Judge A. Muthu Saradha addressing the inaugural function of an e-seva kendra at the integrated court complex in Palani on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Principal District Judge A. Muthusaradha launched the e-seva kendra at the integrated court complex in Palani taluk in Dindigul district on Thursday.

According to the officials, the facility would help the litigant public know with ease the status of their case, next hearing date and among others. Similarly, for the advocates, police officers and officials from other departments, they can access the required details/information from the e-seva kendra.

The police can also upload the FIRs/chargesheet and among other documents through the e-seva kendra using the online facility.

Apart from senior judicial officers, members of the Palani Bar Association, police officers and litigant public were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Published - September 26, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.