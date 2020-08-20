Madurai

PIL plea: ‘Do away with e-pass system’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the Centre and the State governments in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State to do away with the e-pass system and allow people to travel freely without any restrictions.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notices in the PIL petition filed by P. Rathinam from Madurai. He challenged the government order that said e-pass will continue to be in force for both inter-State and inter-district travel. The case was adjourned to September 19 for further hearing.

