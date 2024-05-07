E-pass system for vehicles entering Kodaikanal comes into effect

May 07, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Dindigul

The e-pass system, for vehicles entering Kodaikanal during the current summer vacation, came into effect from Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police and local authorities are now only allowing vehicles with e-passes that contain the details of the vehicle and its number of passengers, into the hill station.

Officials are using the Kodaikanal municipality toll plaza to check for the e-pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official said that there was no ceiling with regard to the number of vehicles being allowed into Kodaikanal during this period. However, the e-pass is mandatory, as per a directive by the Madras High Court, to keep a tab on the number of vehicles and people coming to the hill station in the summer, until June 30.

Local vehicles belonging to Kodaikanal, identified by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), do not require e-passes. The RTO has also taken efforts to issue passes to all regular vehicles visiting Kodaikanal for the supply of essential goods.

Tourists who intend to visit Kodaikanal need to make online application for e-passes on the website epass.tnega.org “The entire process for online applications and automatic issuing of e-passes only takes few minutes. However, people are advised to get the e-pass ahead of reaching the toll-gate near Silver Falls to avoid traffic congestion on the ghat road,” an official said.

A total of 3,792 vehicles with 28,168 tourists have been issued e-passes as of 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6, for their visit to Kodaikanal on Tuesday. A total of 15,945 vehicles were issued e-passes as of 8 p.m. on Monday for visits until June 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.