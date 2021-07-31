e-pass mandatory for those entering Theni from Kerala

Theni

31 July 2021 21:28 IST

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Kerala, the district administration has made it mandatory for the travelling public to obtain an e-pass for entry into Theni, said District Collector K V Muralidharan here on Saturday.

Two days ago, the Collector inspected the borders including Cumbum Mettu, Bodi Mettu and Kumuli points. Accompanied by senior officers from the Health, Police and Revenue departments, the Collector said that round-the-clock screening would be in force. All passengers should have vaccine certificates/negative tests from RT-PCR and their place of destination.

The staff at the screening points in these locations would be put on a shift system and they would be given proper gadgets to test the body temperature of the passengers.

A week back, the Idukki district administration had instructed workers from Theni district employed in private cardamom estates on restrictions in movement. The jeep drivers were also advised to obtain the e-pass and possess COVID-19 vaccine certificates.