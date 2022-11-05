‘e-paarvai’ mobile app launched to identify cataract patients

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
November 05, 2022 18:26 IST

The State Government’s cataract detection and screening system ‘e-paarvai’ mobile app was launched in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

 Minister for Backward Class Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan launched the Artificial Intelligence-powered ‘e-paarvai’ in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu.

 Developed by Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency to overcome the shortage of ophthalmologists in the State, the mobile app is a handy tool to detect cataract patients to ensure early medical intervention to avert loss of vision. As the patient is screened by the field workers using their smart phones, this Android-based App predicts if the patient has a mature or immature cataract or no cataract.

 As 100 persons have been trained in using this App, they can easily identify the suspected cataract cases with ‘e-paarvai’ and take them for appropriate medical intervention.

