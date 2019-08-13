e-beat system introduced

The police on Tuesday introduced e-beat (electronic beat) system to improve patrolling, easily monitoring the police personnel on beat and find out their real time location.

The system, which was introduced in the entire Sivaganga town police limit, replacing the existing ‘patta book’ system, allowed virtual real time monitoring of patrolling and step up surveillance in crime prone areas, Superintendent of Police R Rohit Nathan said addressing mediapersons.

The QR code and GPS based e-beat system would allow the beat police personnel to seamlessly update entries about their beat location after scanning the QR code at the designated location with the help of their smart phones, he said.

Once the beat police personnel scanned the QR code, they would be connected to the police stations in which they were attached and to the higher police officials at the control room. Officials could monitor their movements and communicate with them, he said.

The system would help to quickly mobile police strength in the event of a trouble at a particular location. The e-beat system would cover 20 locations in the town police limit and would be extended to Karaikudi and Manamadurai in the second phase.

“The system would produce more output and will help to reduce crime rate,” he said. This was the fifth town in the State to have this system after Tiruchi, Salem, Tirupur and Chennai. Additional Superintendents of Police Mangaleswaran, Muralidharan and DSP Karthikeyan were present on the occasion.