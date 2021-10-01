e-beat system introduced in parts of Dindigul

Dindigul District Police have introduced e-beat system in Dindigul Town sub-division and Dindigul Rural sub-division that would help the police officials to monitor the duty of beat constables from the District Police Office.

Under the new-system launched by Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan, on Thursday, a total of 441 spots that needs to be mandatorily visited by the beat constables have been brought under the digital supervision.

“Instead of signing the patta books kept at important locations as a proof of visit by the beat constables, the constables now can scan the QR code pasted at different locations and electronically mark their visit,” the Superintendent of Police said.

The GPS-based software will give the exact location of the constable at the time of scanning the QR Code that would prevent any proxy marking.

A total of 312 spots under the Dindigul rural range and 129 spots under Dindigul town range have been brought under the e-beat system. The rest of the 1,508 spots will be soon brought under the new system.

The officials need not visit the beat spots to verify whether the beat constables have visited them at the prescribed time. They can access the details with the exact time of visit by logging into the computers or through their mobile phones.

“This will ensure 100% compliance of the beat system duty,” the SP said.