E-assessment proves beneficial for income tax payers: official

‘An assessee from one State will be assessed only by officials from another State’

The introduction of e-assessment had been highly beneficial for income tax payers, said Rajiv Vijay Nabar, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai and Coimbatore (in charge), here on Friday.

Speaking at the executive committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Nabar said that through e-assessment, the department was trying to usher in transparency in taxation. In the present system, an assessee from one State would be assessed only by officials from another State. The officials have to prepare a questionnaire and submit it for approval to the Additional Commissioner. They would also have to submit reasons for conducting an assessment for taxpayers, he said.

“Unlike earlier, the taxpayers need not waste their time by coming in person to submit their documents. The assessees can e-mail their replies,” he said.

“Unlike earlier, assessing officers do not have the whole authority to conduct surveys. They must get the approval of the Commissioner. The Commissioner will have to forward the survey approval to the investigation wing and only the Central team will conduct the survey,” he added.

On jewellery

Speaking on releasing jewellery seized during surveys, Mr. Nabar said that jewellery would be returned to the taxpayers when there were no appeals or taxes that were due to be paid by the taxpayers. He said the department was taking all measures to ensure that jewellery was returned to those taxpayers who did not have any appeals or pending taxes.

Mr. Nabar said Open House meetings were being held to listen to the grievance of taxpayers. “We ensure that most of the grievances are addressed before the next meeting,” he added.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan, senior president S. Rethinavelu and secretary J. Selvam were present at the meeting.