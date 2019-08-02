‘Dynamite fishing’ cases are foisted, say fisherwomen

Alleging that the Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) and the district police harassed fishermen by foisting cases under the Explosives and Substances Act, a group of fisherwomen from Thondi area sought the intervention of Collector and Superintendent of Police to protect the interests of the fishing community.

In a petition presented to Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao and Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena here on Thursday, the fisherwomen claimed that though their menfolk used a sustainable fishing method, they were being booked for ‘dynamite fishing.’ After seizing gelatine sticks and detonators from a fisherman a fortnight ago, the marine and district police had implicated innocent fishermen with the banned ‘dynamite fishing’ (exploding gelatine sticks in the sea and catching the dead fish) and harassed them.

Presenting CDs with visuals of their fishing method, the women said fishermen in Thondi area set out for fishing in groups of six or seven and engaged in fishing without destroying the marine resources. They never indulged in dynamite fishing, the women claimed and urged the Collector and SP to review the cases and order withdrawal of false cases.

Police said cases were registered against fishermen after the Marine Police seized 65 gelatine sticks, 44 electric detonators and four-metre long fuse wire after detaining a fisherman at Thondi seashore a fortnight ago. While one fisherman was caught on the spot, others escaped. They had carried the explosives for the purpose of ‘dynamite fishing,’ the police said.