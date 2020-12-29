Plea to fill vacant posts

The DYFI state president N Regiskumar has urged the Central and State governments to fill vacant posts which could be close to a million in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing DYFI members, who were taking out a padayatra at Saveriarpalayam here on Monday to condemn the governments for their ‘anti-people’ activities, he said the BJP had promised said that, if voted to power, the Central government would unearth black money but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had completely forgotten the issue. He asked the people to think before they cast their votes in the 2021 Assembly elections.
The Centre was keen on privatising public sector undertakings and the AIADMK government in the State was keeping quiet. Private players were slowly getting into the domain of TANGEDCO. He blamed the AIADMK government for the development. Since 10 lakh posts were lying vacant in the State, the governments should take steps to fill them, he added.
At least 12 crore people across the country had lost their jobs during the recent outbreak of COVID-19. The government should help these people to rebuild their lives. The farmers laws enacted by the BJP government would ruin livelihood of farmers and wanted the AIADMK government to oppose the laws in public interest.
