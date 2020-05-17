Madurai

DYFI members sweep streets to help conservancy workers

DYFI members sweeping a road in Goripalayam in Madurai on Sunday.

Madurai

Around 120 members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) swept the streets at four locations in the city on Sunday to express their gratitude towards conservancy workers whose workload has increased during the lockdown period.

The members cleared sand and garbage dumped along roadsides at Palanganatham subway, Jaihindpuram, Goripalayam and Madura Coats bridge.

D. Selva, district secretary, DYFI, said that their aim was to reduce the work burden of the conservancy workers.

“The conservancy workers are in the forefront disinfecting the city and working for long hours every day. They start their day as early as 4.30 a.m. and their work continues until evening. Many have still not received safety equipment like face masks or hand gloves. Still, they toil hard to keep the city clean,” he said.

He said that they all volunteered between 7 a.m. and 11.30 p.m.

