DYFI members stage road roko near Kappalur toll plaza in Madurai

September 01, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Madurai

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a road blockade at the toll plaza in Kappalur near here protesting against the irregularities in toll collection in different toll plazas of National Highways Authority of India.

The protest was led by its State secretary A.V. Singaravelan.

They pointed out the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on the irregularities in collection of toll of public-funded road projects, including Paranur toll gate.

They also pointed out that a whopping number of 62,37,152 vehicles out of the total of 1.17 crore vehicles that had crossed the toll plaza had not paid the toll in the guise of VIP vehicles.

Such irregularities had happened in many road projects and public money had been swindled, the agitators said.

Stating that the State exchequer had incurred a huge loss due to the irregularities involving in private contractors employed to collect the toll fee, they complained that it was a modern corruption by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The federation also sought a Supreme Court Judge-headed enquiry into the allegations against Adani group.

District secretaries T. Selva (Madurai urban), K.R. Balaji (Dindigul), Tamilarasan (Madurai rural), Bharat (Virudhunagar) and Muneeswaran (Theni) took part in the protest.

