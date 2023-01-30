HamberMenu
DYFI members detained for bid to screen BBC documentary in Madurai

January 30, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police on Monday picked up eight members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) when they attempted to screen the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots in a public place without police permission.

The police had denied them permission for screening the documentary, which has been banned by the Centre, after it showed that former Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the riots.

The DYFI members who raised slogans were picked up in the evening and detained as a preventive measure. Later, they were let off.

